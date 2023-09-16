Birthday Club
Eyes on the skies: Thousands attend Owensboro Air Show

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - At the 2023 Owensboro Air Show, thousands of people gathered on the riverfront Saturday with eyes on the skies.

Rob Reider is a pilot himself, so he’s eager to be the one explaining what the planes can do.

“Just to try to get people to understand the joy, the freedom, the incredible feeling of being able to fly,” said Reider.

The feeling was felt in the audience as fighter jets, helicopters, and planes soared over the Ohio River.

The air show doesn’t have any ordinary planes or pilots.

A black hawk helicopter made an appearance,

Skydivers from Wings of Blue jumped from planes, and of course the main event, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, proved the sky is the limit.

One Thunderbird pilot says they fly within 18 inches of each other, going up to three times the speed of sound.

[Previous: Hometown hero takes to the skies with the Thunderbirds]

[Previous: Thunderbirds stop by for special visit at Daviess County High School]

[Previous: Excitement soars as Owensboro Air Show draws nears]

Organizers expect around 60,000 people will attend over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

[Here’s when the Blue Bridge will be closed this weekend in Owensboro]

