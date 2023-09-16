Birthday Club
Dogs of Evansville meet for fun event downtown

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville turned into a doggy paradise Saturday afternoon.

Part of Main Street was closed off for the fourth annual “Dog Day Downtown” event.

People were invited to bring their dogs out from for the free event, and there was a huge turnout for all the amenities, including a bone bar, pup cups, photo stations, obstacle courses, and pools.

