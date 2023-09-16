Birthday Club
Alzherimer’s Walk held in Warrick Co. as part of push for a cure

Alzheimer's walk in Warrick Co.
Alzheimer's walk in Warrick Co.(WFIE)
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It’s another year pushing towards a cure in Warrick County.

A walk to end Alzheimer’s took over Friedman park Saturday morning.

Each of the hundreds of participants walked one mile.

They also held up a flower with a color that represents their tie to the disease.

Blue represents someone living with the disease, and purple represents someone who has lost someone to the disease.

Yellow represents an Alzheimer’s caregiver, and orange represents someone who supports the cause.

The walk manager says the turn out was incredible and hopes it will bring awareness that lasts much longer than just one walk.

“A lot of people are familiar with the word Alzheimer’s, but they don’t really understand how they’re impacted. So having this awareness and raising money for research to find a cure is so important in this state, actually,” said Brandi Keller.

Organizers of the event say they’ve raised over $65,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

[Related: Warrick Co. man rides bike for 100 miles for Alzheimer’s]

