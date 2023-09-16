Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Accident with telephone pole shuts down highway in Muhlenberg County

((MGN))
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are still on scene after a car crashed into a telephone near Gatton Farms, according to Muhlenberg County Dispatch.

The Bremen Volunteer Fire Department posted about the accident on social media shortly before 5:30 a.m., mentioning that the road will be closed for several hours.

Officials tell us it happened in the 6000 block of Highway 81.

Dispatch officials say the victim inside the car was medically treated.

The fire department urges drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing toddler found safe in Evansville
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Melissa Gaither
Toddler’s broken bones lead to woman’s arrest in Madisonville
Andrew Mitchell
Evansville man accused of having child pornography on cell phone
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County

Latest News

Kids get special visit from police officer
Kids get special visit from Mt. Vernon police officer
Rene Munoz and Alex Gill hadn't seen each other in a year.
Marine surprises daughter with early homecoming and a car in Evansville
Thunderbirds stop by for special visit at Daviess County High School
Thunderbirds stop by for special visit at Daviess County High School
Woman badly hurt in Madisonville crash
Woman badly hurt in Madisonville crash