Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Warrick Co. man rides bike for 100 miles for Alzheimer’s

Warrick Co. man rides bike for 100 miles for Alzheimer’s
By Brian Cissell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick county man took a 100 mile trek - biking to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Brandon Hayes says his late colleague died after battling Alzheimer’s.

Friday morning, he biked loops around the area, hoping to raise donations.

In a Facebook video, Brandon says he knows we’re not going to cure Alzheimer’s right now, but hopes within the next 10 to 15 years, we can slow the disease down.

We met up with one of his coworkers at Compass Financial who says this has become a tradition.

“We actually three years ago started this, and they rode, I believe it was a 1970′s bike from one of our past clients who’s now passed of Alzheimer’s Disease. We’ve just decided to do this every single year top bring awareness to Alzheimer’s,” said Mackenzie Schmitt.

Saturday is the Southwest Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It starts at 10 a.m. at Friedman Park in Warrick County.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia

Latest News

Madisonville woman seriously hurt in crash
Gibson Co. students watch mock DUI crash for homecoming week
Gibson Co. students watch mock DUI crash for homecoming week
Thousands of pairs of shoes handed out to the community
Thousands of pairs of shoes handed out to the community
Missing toddler found safe in Evansville