Warrick Co. man rides bike for 100 miles for Alzheimer’s

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick county man took a 100 mile trek - biking to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Brandon Hayes says his late colleague died after battling Alzheimer’s.

Friday morning, he biked loops around the area, hoping to raise donations.

In a Facebook video, Brandon says he knows we’re not going to cure Alzheimer’s right now, but hopes within the next 10 to 15 years, we can slow the disease down.

We met up with one of his coworkers at Compass Financial who says this has become a tradition.

“We actually three years ago started this, and they rode, I believe it was a 1970′s bike from one of our past clients who’s now passed of Alzheimer’s Disease. We’ve just decided to do this every single year top bring awareness to Alzheimer’s,” said Mackenzie Schmitt.

Saturday is the Southwest Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It starts at 10 a.m. at Friedman Park in Warrick County.

