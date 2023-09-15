Tri-State colleges to participate in free application week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now know which Indiana colleges are having free applications for College Application Week.

That’s happening Sept. 25 through Sept. 29.

Several colleges and universities around the Tri-State are participating.

This includes University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, Ivy Tech, and several more in the area.

Officials at Princeton Community High School say there will be computer lab times for students this week that want it.

You can find out more on the program on Learn More Indiana’s website.

