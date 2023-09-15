Traffic safety reminders for fall harvest season

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert has been issued as we head into harvest season.

You’ll be seeing a lot more farm equipment on the road.

The Princeton Area Firefighters Union has some important reminders - farm equipment travels a lot more slowly than your vehicle.

They ask you to slow down to avoid a rear-end crash.

Before trying to pass, make sure the farm equipment driver is not turning left.

You should also look for obstacles such as mailboxes, bridges or road signs that may cause the machinery to move to the center of the road.

