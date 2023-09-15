Birthday Club
Touchdown Live! Week 5

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - (WFIE) - It’s week five of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

You can watch Touchdown Live! around 10:25, followed by Touchdown Live! Plus around 10:35 in the live player above.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

Southridge at Gibson Southern

Bosse at North

Harrison at Memorial

Reitz at Central

Castle at Vincennes Lincoln

Boonville at Linton-Stockton

North Posey at Heritage Hills (Game of the Week)

Perry Central at Tecumseh

Henderson Co. at Owensboro Catholic

Muhlenberg Co. at Apollo

Individual stories with highlights from those games will be available on our sports app and sports page. Scores will also be available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

