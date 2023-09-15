Touchdown Live! Week 5
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - (WFIE) - It’s week five of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.
You can watch Touchdown Live! around 10:25, followed by Touchdown Live! Plus around 10:35 in the live player above.
We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:
Southridge at Gibson Southern
Bosse at North
Harrison at Memorial
Reitz at Central
Castle at Vincennes Lincoln
Boonville at Linton-Stockton
North Posey at Heritage Hills (Game of the Week)
Perry Central at Tecumseh
Henderson Co. at Owensboro Catholic
Muhlenberg Co. at Apollo
Individual stories with highlights from those games will be available on our sports app and sports page. Scores will also be available.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.