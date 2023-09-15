Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thousands of pairs of shoes handed out to the community

Thousands of pairs of shoes handed out to the community
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CAPE partnered with Riverwalk Communities to giveaway thousands of pairs of shoes in Evansville.

Organizers say they were gifted 80 pallets of shoes from Columbia Sportswear.

It took hours and several trucks to get them all back to the parking lot where people could come and grab four pairs at no cost.

CAPE and Early Headstart Director of Children’s Services Mary Goedde says having the ability to hold an event like this makes more of an impact on the community than most people realize.

“So we’ve had thousands and thousands of pairs of shoes, and they have come through, and we put them all on our dock and unloaded them all. So now we’re having them come out to the community. One of our home visitors gave away shoes to a family who were sharing one pair of shoes. So, it’s really important, and you don’t realize there’s so many people who do not have shoes. So it’s very important to get this out to the community and share in the community,” said Goedde.

CAPE says the shoe giveaway will run until they’re all gone.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia

Latest News

Missing toddler found safe in Evansville
Andrew Mitchell
Evansville man accused of having child pornography on cell phone
Jack B. Schriber
Prominent Evansville man, Jack Schriber, passes away
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension