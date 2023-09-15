Thousands of pairs of shoes handed out to the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CAPE partnered with Riverwalk Communities to giveaway thousands of pairs of shoes in Evansville.

Organizers say they were gifted 80 pallets of shoes from Columbia Sportswear.

It took hours and several trucks to get them all back to the parking lot where people could come and grab four pairs at no cost.

CAPE and Early Headstart Director of Children’s Services Mary Goedde says having the ability to hold an event like this makes more of an impact on the community than most people realize.

“So we’ve had thousands and thousands of pairs of shoes, and they have come through, and we put them all on our dock and unloaded them all. So now we’re having them come out to the community. One of our home visitors gave away shoes to a family who were sharing one pair of shoes. So, it’s really important, and you don’t realize there’s so many people who do not have shoes. So it’s very important to get this out to the community and share in the community,” said Goedde.

CAPE says the shoe giveaway will run until they’re all gone.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.