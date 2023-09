EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congratulations to Roland Vera Jr. He is our week four, Touchdown Live Player of the Week. He has had a killer season so far for Reitz, and what a performance by him in week 4 with 15 catches for 225 yards and 3 total touchdowns. We will hear from him on next week’s episode of in the huddle.

