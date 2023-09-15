Prominent Evansville man, Jack Schriber, passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jack Schriber has died at the at of 78.

His obituary shares he died Friday after a long battle with heart disease.

[Click here to see the obituary]

Schriber was a graduate of Bosse and UE. He was an army veteran.

He was also a teacher in the EVSC and occasionally taught at USI and UE.

Schriber help start the EVSC summer musical and was its producer for 25 years.

He was involved with several volunteer boards and was a member of the Indiana Arts Commission.

In 2014, Schriber received the Leadership Evansville Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 609 SE Second Street, Evansville, Indiana with Rev. Wendy McCormick and Rev. Anna von Winckler officiating.

Entombment will follow at Alexander Memorial Park where Military Rites will be performed.

Friends may visit on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Alexander East Chapel and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

