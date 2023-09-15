Birthday Club
Minor facing gun charges in Daviess Co. after tip leads to home search(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old is in jail after they were found to have guns with high-capacity magazines.

Deputies say they got a tip from the Public School Police Department.

According to officials, this led them to searching the teenager’s home in Owensboro.

Deputies say they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, ammunition, another loaded gun, and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Right now, officials say there is no evidence the teen took any of it onto school property.

Officials say more arrested are expected to follow this.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

