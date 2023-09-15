Mattingly Charities bringing out country singers for upcoming charity fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets are now on sale for the Mattingly Charities “Find A Way” charity fundraiser at the Victory Theatre.

Mattingly Charities, a nonprofit foundation chaired by Don and Lori Mattingly, is hosting country music singer-songwriters Jameson Rodgers and Lee Thomas Miller, as well as WKDQ Radio Host Ryan O’Bryan.

Organizers say funds raised go back into the Evansville community in the form of grans to projects and programs whose mission aligns with that of Mattingly Charities.

Since 2015, Mattingly Charities has awarded over $850,000 in community grants and donations to Evansville-based organizations. More information can be found at mattinglycharities.org.

