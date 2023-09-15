Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.(WBKO)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning around 6:30, according to Oklahoma State Troopers.

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.

McKaskle hit the dog, was thrown from his motorcycle and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McKaskle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton attends his impeachment trial in the Senate...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023....
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe’s strict data privacy rules
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes