Madisonville woman seriously hurt in crash

((MGN))
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a woman was flown to a Nashville hospital with serious injuries after a crash Friday afternoon.

They say it happened at the intersection of Princeton Road and Bartlett Avenue.

When crews arrived, they say the woman was trapped and had to be cut out of her van.

Police say the other driver swerved to avoid a car stopped in the road, causing him to hit the van.

That other driver, plus two passengers involved in the crash, were not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

