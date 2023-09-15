Birthday Club
Live music filling the streets of downtown Newburgh next weekend

Newburgh Music Festival coming soon
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - If you love live music, city officials are urging you to come downtown next weekend for the Newburgh Music Festival.

Organizers say live music will start in the Town Hall parking lot at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Musicians and bands will set up on front porches along Water Street and will play from 2 to 5 p.m. for Porch Fest. Organizers encourage those who come to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the music.

Additionally, the event includes an after party with headliners “The Cold Stares”, which will start at 5 and run until 9 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot.

A wristband will be required to visit the Newburgh American Legion Beer Garden during the event. Click here for more information.

