Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Kentucky lawmakers say animal abuse case shows need for stricter laws

72 little dogs seized from a home in Estill County are in need of a lot of care.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -72 little dogs seized from a home in Estill County are in need of a lot of care. Animal Rescue group officials say they have fleas, parasites and other medical issues with vet bills that could total $5,000 to $10,000.

“The bill that Representative Banta and I are pushing is commonly known as the Cost of Care Bill,” said Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington

Stevenson says the legislation would set up a process for the accused to pay for vet bills and care in cases where animals are neglected and abused. The problem is the bill hasn’t even been heard in a committee.

“It just has not gotten anywhere. Unfortunately, Kentucky has not been a leader in this. We have been dragging behind,” Rep. Stevenson said.

This suspect in the case, Delbert Webber, is facing a misdemeanor, and animal rescue groups say Kentucky needs more felonies when it comes to dog and cat abuse and neglect.

Lawmakers did pass Romeo’s Law a few years ago, which resulted from a Pulaski County torture case. But the Estill County attorney says he does not see this case upgraded to a felony.

Stevenson says most animal abuse laws are lenient on offenders. She says the right first step is House Bill 71, which has bipartisan support.

“I think it is a no-brainer that we should absolutely pass here,” said Stevenson.

Animal rescue groups say counties usually end up bearing the burden of vet bills in cases like the one in Estill County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing toddler found safe in Evansville
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Andrew Mitchell
Evansville man accused of having child pornography on cell phone
Don Mattingly returns to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
Mattingly Charities bringing out country singers for upcoming charity fundraiser
Madisonville woman seriously hurt in crash

Latest News

Alzherimer’s Walk held in Warrick Co. as part of push for a cure
Alzherimer’s Walk held in Warrick Co. as part of push for a cure
Tons of cash, drugs seized after crash in Webster Co.
Tons of cash, drugs seized after crash in Webster Co.
Eyes on the skies: Thousands attend Owensboro Air Show
Eyes on the skies: Thousands attend Owensboro Air Show
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes adorable Greater Kudu calves
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes adorable Greater Kudu calves
Webster Co. residents ringing in fall with Onton Hay Days
Webster Co. residents ringing in fall with Onton Hay Days