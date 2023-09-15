Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

IU and Purdue Basketball visit Heritage Hills’ Junior Trent Sisley

Trent Sisley visited by Big Ten coaches
By Max Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Over at Heritage Hills, Junior Trent Sisley has had quite the week.

On Monday, Michigan St. Head Coach Tom Izzo and Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffrey paid a visit to watch Sisley work out, and on Thursday afternoon, more coaches stopped by to check in on the Power Forward.

IU basketball’s Brian Walsh and Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter watched on as Sisley went through an open gym workout with his team. According to 247 sports, Sisley is a 4-star recruit and a top 60 player nationally in his recruiting class. He currently has offers from 10 programs, but as a junior, Sisley is just taking in the moments with these coaches and learning as much as he can.

“It’s cool to see the coaches at our gym,” said Sisley. “To see them all here and workout in front of them, chat with them, it’s been really cool. They also provide a bit of feedback, tips on my game, and what they have to offer, so it’s been good to chat.”

In terms of a timeline on a commitment, Sisley said it will likely be at some point in the fall next year. Until then, he’s dialed in on helping his squad at Heritage Hills make a run in the post season.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia

Latest News

Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Roland Vera Jr. Wins Week 4 Touchdown Live Player of the Week
North Posey Vikings improving each week
Checking in with the Week 5 Game of the Week Coaches
In the Huddle
TOUCHDOWN LIVE! Week 5 In the Huddle
North Posey Vikings improving each week
North Posey Vikings improving each week