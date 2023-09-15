IU and Purdue Basketball visit Heritage Hills’ Junior Trent Sisley

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Over at Heritage Hills, Junior Trent Sisley has had quite the week.

On Monday, Michigan St. Head Coach Tom Izzo and Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffrey paid a visit to watch Sisley work out, and on Thursday afternoon, more coaches stopped by to check in on the Power Forward.

IU basketball’s Brian Walsh and Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter watched on as Sisley went through an open gym workout with his team. According to 247 sports, Sisley is a 4-star recruit and a top 60 player nationally in his recruiting class. He currently has offers from 10 programs, but as a junior, Sisley is just taking in the moments with these coaches and learning as much as he can.

“It’s cool to see the coaches at our gym,” said Sisley. “To see them all here and workout in front of them, chat with them, it’s been really cool. They also provide a bit of feedback, tips on my game, and what they have to offer, so it’s been good to chat.”

In terms of a timeline on a commitment, Sisley said it will likely be at some point in the fall next year. Until then, he’s dialed in on helping his squad at Heritage Hills make a run in the post season.

