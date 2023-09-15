INDOT hears public feedback on proposed ‘J’ turn in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT hosted a public meeting for proposed intersection improvements. They are looking at US 41 and County Road 100 in Gibson County.

Members of the public came out to Princeton Community High School to view the proposed ‘J’ turn changes, which INDOT officials believe will greatly reduce conflict points at the current intersection.

One Gibson County Commissioner is thankful for INDOT taking an interest, but has concerns about the design.

”We know, through some of our own research, that these J turns that are proposed are very advantageous in rural areas,” says Commissioner Warren Fleetwood. “But our chief concern is the fact that this is an industrial area and there is a high volume of traffic and we just want to work with INDOT to make sure we have a good solution here.”

INDOT officials say that if all goes as planned, they will select a construction company in February and possibly begin work in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.