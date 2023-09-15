Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

INDOT hears public feedback on proposed ‘J’ turn in Gibson County

INDOT hears public feedback on proposed ‘J’ turn in Gibson County
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT hosted a public meeting for proposed intersection improvements. They are looking at US 41 and County Road 100 in Gibson County.

Members of the public came out to Princeton Community High School to view the proposed ‘J’ turn changes, which INDOT officials believe will greatly reduce conflict points at the current intersection.

One Gibson County Commissioner is thankful for INDOT taking an interest, but has concerns about the design.

”We know, through some of our own research, that these J turns that are proposed are very advantageous in rural areas,” says Commissioner Warren Fleetwood. “But our chief concern is the fact that this is an industrial area and there is a high volume of traffic and we just want to work with INDOT to make sure we have a good solution here.”

INDOT officials say that if all goes as planned, they will select a construction company in February and possibly begin work in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia
Aaron and Abryn Harris
Louisville brothers arrested in Evansville on counterfeiting charges

Latest News

Safety reminders for fall harvest season
Traffic safety reminders for fall harvest season
Newburgh Ghost Walks: Meet the ghosts of Newburgh’s past
Live music filling the streets of downtown Newburgh next weekend
Man accused of threatening to shoot police
Man accused of threatening to kill police officers in Evansville
The upgrade comes as a result of a collaboration between the EVSC and SABIC, along with other...
Bosse adds new chemistry lab thanks to business partnership