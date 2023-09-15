Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hometown hero takes to the skies with the Thunderbirds

Hometown hero takes to the skies with the Thunderbirds
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One lucky Owensboro native was selected by the Thunderbirds for the Hometown Hero Flight taking place Friday.

Today, the Thunderbirds brought Keith Wells along to prepare him for the show. Keith works for the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice as the Superintendent for Owensboro Day Treatment and was awarded the 2021 Day Treatment Superintendent of the Year.

[Related: Excitement soars as Owensboro Air Show draws nears]

During the practice, Keith flew in an F16, went upside down and even experienced 9 G’s.

”It was awesome! I didn’t think I could get there,” he says. “I was a little worried at the beginning. A little leery but I did it, I made it. It was amazing, it really was.”

After the flight, Keith was greeted by the Thunderbird crew and gifted a lithograph to commemorate his flight

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia

Latest News

Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers speaks at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s...
Gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers discusses upcoming race
Family of missing Evansville woman still searching for answers over three years later
Family of missing Evansville woman still searching for answers over three years later
Madisonville woman seriously hurt in crash
Warrick Co. man rides bike for 100 miles for Alzheimer’s
Warrick Co. man rides bike for 100 miles for Alzheimer’s