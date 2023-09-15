Hometown hero takes to the skies with the Thunderbirds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One lucky Owensboro native was selected by the Thunderbirds for the Hometown Hero Flight taking place Friday.

Today, the Thunderbirds brought Keith Wells along to prepare him for the show. Keith works for the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice as the Superintendent for Owensboro Day Treatment and was awarded the 2021 Day Treatment Superintendent of the Year.

[Related: Excitement soars as Owensboro Air Show draws nears]

During the practice, Keith flew in an F16, went upside down and even experienced 9 G’s.

”It was awesome! I didn’t think I could get there,” he says. “I was a little worried at the beginning. A little leery but I did it, I made it. It was amazing, it really was.”

After the flight, Keith was greeted by the Thunderbird crew and gifted a lithograph to commemorate his flight

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.