Henderson troopers awarded for their dedication and bravery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two hardworking troopers in the Henderson area were recently recognized for their acts of bravery and service last year.

Two troopers from the Post 16 area were included in the honors, which included 74 other state troopers.

Trooper Wade Denton was named 2022 Post 16 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Denton is a 4-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 16 Henderson.

Detective David Ammon was named 2022 Post 16 Detective of the Year. Detective Ammon is a 9-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 16 Henderson.

“The hard work and dedication of these two are a true example to everyone at our post,” says Captain Brenton Ford, Commander of KSP Post 16-Henderson. “Their excellent performance while taking on even more work is an inspiration to all.”

Officials say in 2022, Kentucky State Police responded to nearly 400,000 requests for assistance.

