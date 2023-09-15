Gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers discusses upcoming race

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are six candidates currently vying for the Republican ticket in Indiana’s gubernatorial race.

One of those candidates is Brad Chambers, who stopped by the 14 News studio today for a quick interview.

Chambers stepped down from his role as Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce in August.

He is also the CEO of Buckingham Companies, an Indianapolis real estate company.

Chambers emphasized his fresh perspective as something that separates him from his competition.

“Some of them have been in politics for over 20 years. Bringing in new fresh ideas, relooking at the infrastructure and bureaucracy of government with fresh eyes that have not been in the political system, I think is critically important,” he says.

Chambers is spending this afternoon speaking with local leaders in Evansville as part of his listening tour.

