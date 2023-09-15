Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

9/15 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - New information this morning, we now know the name of the person who was pulled from the Ohio River Wednesday night.

Police say they’re investigating why he crashed into the water.

Thursday was a big day for the city of Henderson, state and local leaders gathered for the official grand opening of Pratt Paper company.

President Biden’s son Hunter has been indicted on federal gun charges.

It marks the first time a sitting president’s son has been indicted.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.... Sunrise School Spirit is back this morning!!

The Gibson Southern Titans are kicking things off for us this season.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will have all the fun for us live this morning on sunrise.

