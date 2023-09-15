Family of missing Evansville woman still searching for answers over three years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - September 15 is reserved for “Find Dawnita Day” in Evansville.

In front of Big E’s Variety Store is where Dawnita’s family organized a vendor market in hopes of doing just that.

Missing since 2020, Dawnita Wilkerson left behind a family who’s done everything but give up.

“A lot of people don’t realize this, but September 15 is actually ‘Find Dawnita Day’ in Vanderburgh County,” says Nora Martin, Dawnita’s aunt, “it is a holiday here in the county. It’s to bring awareness to missing person awareness. It’s about my niece who’s been missing for 3 years.”

The goal for Dawnita’s family and friends, like her two aunts, Nora and Wyolene Martin, is to raise money to up the reward from $5,000 to $10,000 in hopes that they can finally get some information to solve her case.

“I miss her. Her laughing, her dancing, her crazy singing,” says Nora, “sadly, even in situations like this, it’s money that talks.”

“We hope to keep it alive because if we don’t keep it alive then it goes to the wayside,” says Wyolene, “it has to be the family, the friends, the loving people we don’t even know just come out from all over. I mean from ALL over, they send you messages and it’s loving, and they can see; and I think they can feel the love.”

In order to raise up money, they enlisted the services of vendors such as River City Dawgs owner Kent Greathouse.

By taking 10% of all vendor sales, they’re looking to exceed their goal.

“I know her Aunt Faye, and she’s asked me a couple of times to help out, but I’ve been booked. Today I was available, and I’m glad to be here. It’s a good feeling. I feel like I’m giving back to the community something. I like to get involved in my community and try to help out where I can,” says Greathouse.

In the face of three years of radio silence working against them, Dawnita’s family says they’re not going quietly.

“Nobody’s gonna let that go. They’re not gonna let it go,” says Wyolene.

Dawnita’s case is still active and under investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact law enforcement.

