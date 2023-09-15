Evansville man accused of having child pornography on cell phone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man with a criminal history of sex related charges has been arrested once again.

Andrew Mitchell, 32, was arrested after his probation officer says they believed he had child pornography on his phone.

Eventually, authorities got a search warrant for Mitchell’s phone and found evidence of the content, according to an affidavit.

Police say Mitchell admitted to asking for the photos and communicating with minors.

He’s booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

