Evansville man accused of having child pornography on cell phone

Andrew Mitchell
Andrew Mitchell(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man with a criminal history of sex related charges has been arrested once again.

Andrew Mitchell, 32, was arrested after his probation officer says they believed he had child pornography on his phone.

Eventually, authorities got a search warrant for Mitchell’s phone and found evidence of the content, according to an affidavit.

Police say Mitchell admitted to asking for the photos and communicating with minors.

He’s booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

