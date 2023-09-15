EPD: Call 911 if you see this missing toddler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is reaching out to the public for help locating a missing child.

3-year-old Shayne Williams was last seen at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Police say he was wearing gray sweatpants with a stripe and a blue t-shirt with basketballs on it.

Officers urge you to call 911 if you know his whereabouts.

