Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD: Call 911 if you see this missing toddler

Shayne WillIams
Shayne WillIams(Evansville Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is reaching out to the public for help locating a missing child.

3-year-old Shayne Williams was last seen at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Police say he was wearing gray sweatpants with a stripe and a blue t-shirt with basketballs on it.

Officers urge you to call 911 if you know his whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia

Latest News

Thousands of pairs of shoes handed out to the community
Thousands of pairs of shoes handed out to the community
Andrew Mitchell
Evansville man accused of having child pornography on cell phone
Jack B. Schriber
Prominent Evansville man, Jack Schriber, passes away
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension