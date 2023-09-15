Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews on scene of water main break on Rosenberger Ave.

Crews on scene of water main break on Rosenberger Ave.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, Evansville water crews are on scene of a water main break.

Evansville Water Sewer and Utilities say that happened on Rosenberger Avenue just north of the Lloyd.

They say southbound traffic on Rosenberger is being re-routed to University Drive.

Officials are asking drivers to please drive carefully in the area.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Ohio County shooting threat lands juvenile in custody, sheriff says
West Side Nut Club announced as USA Today’s ‘Best Fall Festival’ in U.S.
West Side Nut Club earns top spot as USA Today’s ‘Best Fall Festival’ in U.S.
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Minor facing gun charges in Daviess Co. after tip leads to home search
Minor facing gun charges in Daviess Co. after tip leads to home search