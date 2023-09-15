Crews on scene of water main break on Rosenberger Ave.
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, Evansville water crews are on scene of a water main break.
Evansville Water Sewer and Utilities say that happened on Rosenberger Avenue just north of the Lloyd.
They say southbound traffic on Rosenberger is being re-routed to University Drive.
Officials are asking drivers to please drive carefully in the area.
We will update this story as it develops.
