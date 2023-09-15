Crews on scene of water main break on Rosenberger Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, Evansville water crews are on scene of a water main break.

Evansville Water Sewer and Utilities say that happened on Rosenberger Avenue just north of the Lloyd.

They say southbound traffic on Rosenberger is being re-routed to University Drive.

Officials are asking drivers to please drive carefully in the area.

We will update this story as it develops.

