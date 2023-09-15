Birthday Club
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We now know where Churchill Downs will build its Ellis Park extension.

Churchill officials have confirmed they’re working towards development at the corner of U.S. 60 and Wrights Landing Road in Daviess County.

Officials say they’re starting the development plan approval process for construction on 20 acres there.

They say more details will be coming in the next few weeks, which includes a groundbreaking date.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

