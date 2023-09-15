Checking in with the Week 5 Game of the Week Coaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the 14 Sports Team announced that Heritage Hills hosting North Posey would be the Week Five Touchdown Live Game of the Week.

Earlier this week, we caught up with both coaches and talked about the upcoming matchup.

We start with Heritage Hills and head Coach Todd Wilkerson. Coach Wilkerson touched on practically all facets of the game when speaking about where he’s seen improvement. The offensive line, the run game, which has scored 18 rushing touchdowns this year, and the defense as well. But this is a big test against an undefeated team in North Posey, and Coach Wilkerson is prepping his team for a veteran opponent.

“They’re a senior team,” said Coach Wilkerson. “They have great experience, they put a lot of points on the board and don’t give up a lot of points. It will be a great test. We will have to be very disciplined against their dual-threat quarterback, and then also be aware of their other guys that can make plays. They’ve got some good receivers, a good runningback, a good slot back, so for us it will take a total team effort on defense to be successful on Friday night.”

Over to North Posey now, where head coach Waylon Schenk and his Vikings are gearing up for the matchup. Coach Schenk has been pleased this year that he’s seen his squad improve each and every week. O-line play has been getting better with technique and execution getting cleaned up, and he said last week’s performance against Tell City was their best offensive performance of the season, winning 35-0. This week against Heritage Hills, Coach Schenk knows his offense needs another clean performance.

“For us, it’s take care of the football,” said Coach Schenk. “If you’ve watch them this year, their defense and their special teams have created a lot of turnovers. When you turn the ball over, their offense is really good and they turn that into points. We’ve got to take care of the football, and fortunately we’ve done that for most of the year, so if we continue to do that, we’ll have a shot.”

Two undefeated teams, only one came come out of this contest victorious and remain undefeated. It’s quite an exciting battle happening at Heritage Hills in week 5.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.