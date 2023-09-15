Birthday Club
Bright Skies, Warmer

5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A truly sublime weather pattern has been locked in all this week. Sunny skies and pleasant as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Saturday, becoming partly sunny as highs reach 81-degrees. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday, partly to mostly sunny with a 25% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon. The severe weather threat is low. High temps will ease in the upper 70s behind northwesterly winds.

