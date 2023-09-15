Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Beautiful weekend, showers possible late Saturday

Light rain will accompany cold front
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our string of beautiful days will continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week.  Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 80s.   Increasing clouds along a cold front will arrive late Saturday.   A few showers possible overnight Saturday, but they should be gone by Sunday morning.   Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler and will top out in the middle 70s.  A gradual warming trend kicks in next week.  Sunny with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday.  Highs will rise into the middle 80s by Wednesday-Friday.   Southerly winds will bring more humid air into place, and a few showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

9/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Bright Skies, Warmer
14 First Alert Forecast
More sunshine and mild temps