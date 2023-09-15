Beautiful weekend, showers possible late Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our string of beautiful days will continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 80s. Increasing clouds along a cold front will arrive late Saturday. A few showers possible overnight Saturday, but they should be gone by Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler and will top out in the middle 70s. A gradual warming trend kicks in next week. Sunny with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will rise into the middle 80s by Wednesday-Friday. Southerly winds will bring more humid air into place, and a few showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

