West Side Nut Club earns top spot as USA Today’s ‘Best Fall Festival’ in U.S.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s official, the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival has been named the “Best Fall Festival” in the country by USA Today.

Leaders with the nut club shared the news Friday morning.

They say the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival won the title in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

The release says the fall festival is one of 20 selected by an expert panel according to the USA.

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will be taking place this year during the first full week of October.

