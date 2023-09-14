Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man in the Tri-State area.

Earlier Wednesday evening, deputies with Perry County and Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Indiana State Police, investigated the whereabouts of Alex J. Rickenbaugh.

While in the area, deputies say Rickenbaugh was able to get away from law enforcement, where he later abandoned a vehicle near the area of Collard Road and Adyeville Road.

Rickenbaugh has multiple arrest warrants through various local counties, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described by police as a 29-year-old man, 5′09″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Deputies say he was last seen in the area of Adyeville. Anyone with information on where he might be is encouraged to contact central dispatch at 812-547-7068.

