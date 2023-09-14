Tri-State Food Bank bringing awareness to food insecurity for Hunger Action Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - September is Hunger Action Month, but at Tri-State Food Bank, organizers and volunteers take action year round to fight food insecurity.

Officials with the food bank say roughly one in six adults are food insecure.

They say that’s why the food bank offers resources to those struggling with trying to get food.

The organization offers multiple resources across 33 counties and 12,000 miles in the Tri-State.

Executive Director Glenn Roberts shared some of those with our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby.

“We do it through partnerships and collabs with food pantries and soup kitchens and feeding kitchens,” Roberts said. “We supply them the food, we have other programs specific for senior citizens, we have a federal programs that will give senior citizens a low income senior citizen box of food a month. We target children and we have a weekend backpack broken where we give these kids, who are on the free lunch program, we give them a bag of food that will last them through the weekend.”

Officials say those are just a few things the food bank offers.

We will update this story as Haley continues to provide more information throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.