Toddler’s broken bones lead to woman’s arrest in Madisonville

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two women in Madisonville are facing charges after police say they allowed a toddler’s injuries to go untreated for hours.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Madisonville Police Department were called to the 600 block of S. Kentucky Avenue for a report of possible abuse of a child.

Police say Melissa Gaither, 45, knew about broken bones a 3-year-old in her custody sustained.

She did not get the child medical treatment until 10 to 12 hours later, according to a police report.

Officers say during this time, Gaither trusted the care of the toddler to 21-year-old Talashiea Martin, who also did not report the victim’s injuries.

Gaither was arrested and faces a charge for Criminal Abuse - Child 12 or Under. Martin was also charged for not reporting the child’s injuries.

