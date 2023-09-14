Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Daviess County, one person is dead after a police chase led to a car driving into the Ohio River.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The search continues for a man in Perry County.

Officials say he has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Right now, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the island of Bermuda for Hurricane Lee.

It’s expected to pass by the island Thursday, making it’s way toward parts of the United States.

Tech leaders from around the world descended on Capitol Hill to speak with lawmakers about artificial intelligence during a closed doors meeting.

We’re learning more about what was discussed.

