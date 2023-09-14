Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

9/14 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Daviess County, one person is dead after a police chase led to a car driving into the Ohio River.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The search continues for a man in Perry County.

Officials say he has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Right now, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the island of Bermuda for Hurricane Lee.

It’s expected to pass by the island Thursday, making it’s way toward parts of the United States.

Tech leaders from around the world descended on Capitol Hill to speak with lawmakers about artificial intelligence during a closed doors meeting.

We’re learning more about what was discussed.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
Jaren Wells arrested near Harrisburg, Illinois (Source: Ava Reeves)
‘I don’t understand it;’ Evansville man arrested for murder of his mother
Aaron and Abryn Harris
Louisville brothers arrested in Evansville on counterfeiting charges
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County

Latest News

9/14 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
9/14 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Public meeting sheds insight on proposed CenterPoint rate increases
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County