Sunshine, Low Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The harvest forecast will feature dry weather and light northerly winds with no rain in the forecast until the middle of next week. Sunny to mostly sunny and comfortable humidity as high temperatures remain below normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear and cool as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and pleasant as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Friday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny as highs reach 80-degrees.

