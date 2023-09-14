Birthday Club
Public meeting sheds insight on proposed CenterPoint rate increases

By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission held a public field hearing to hear concerns from CenterPoint customers.

The hearing is in regards to CenterPoint Energy Indiana’s proposed five-year electric infrastructure improvement plan, which will come with rate increases.

Several members of the community stood before the commissioners and brought up concerns about what the cost increase will do to those who are financially struggling.

”I will keep you in prayer that you will listen to the cries of those in need,” says Mary Rogers. “Our fellow human beings, who already have a difficult time paying their CenterPoint bills.”

No decision was made at the hearing and written public comment can still be submitted until September 15. For information on how you can submit a written comment, click here.

