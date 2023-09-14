Birthday Club
Pratt Paper cuts the ribbon at new facility in Henderson

Pratt Paper grand opening held
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials have cut the ribbon on Pratt Paper Company. It’s a long time coming for the people of Henderson.

Governor Beshear toured the facility earlier this year and he came back again today during the grand opening.

Tonight on 14 news at 10, hear from our Brady Williams who went to the ribbon cutting and talked to officials about this huge moment for Henderson.

