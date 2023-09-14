Pratt Paper cuts the ribbon at new facility in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials have cut the ribbon on Pratt Paper Company. It’s a long time coming for the people of Henderson.

Governor Beshear toured the facility earlier this year and he came back again today during the grand opening.

Tonight on 14 news at 10, hear from our Brady Williams who went to the ribbon cutting and talked to officials about this huge moment for Henderson.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.