POLICE: Evansville man arrested after pointing crossbow at officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man spent the night in jail after officers say he pointed a loaded crossbow at them.

Wednesday evening, officers say they responded to a 911 hang up in the 1500 block of N. Roosevelt Drive.

Officers approached an open door and were met by a man, later identified as 46-year-old Brian Rausch, sitting on a couch and pointing a crossbow, according to an affidavit.

Officers say they immediately pulled out their pistols and ordered the suspect to drop the crossbow, which was reportedly loaded with a bolt.

A police report states that Rausch got up, stepped out the front door and continued to point the weapon at officers.

Police say after around fifteen seconds of ordering the man to drop the crossbow, he finally did.

Rausch was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on $3,000 bond. He faces an Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon charge.

