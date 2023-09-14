Birthday Club
Oinking Acres Farm Rescue, VHS saves multiple animals from hoarding incident(Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Oinking Acres Farm Rescue and Sanctuary says they were contacted to help assist the Vanderburgh Humane Society with a hoarding case.

The farm says when they were contacted the situation was escalating, and included dogs, cats and farm animals.

Although Oinking Acres was at capacity, they say they were able to create space for each of the animals.

As a result, officials with the farm say they welcomed a cow named Birdie, two pigs named Briggs and Blaire, and a goat named Bonnie.

Oinking Acres thanked VHS for their efforts in finding the animals a new place to live as farm animals are often left in dangerous or neglectful conditions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

