Officials identify victim involved in Ohio Co. deadly crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the person who was killed in a crash in Ohio County over the weekend.

According to officials, that person has been identified as 67-year-old Ray Rowe.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on State Road 69, north of Hartford.

Officials say the crash involved a pick up and a motorcycle, which Rowe was on.

