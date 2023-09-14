Officials identify victim involved in Ohio Co. deadly crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the person who was killed in a crash in Ohio County over the weekend.
According to officials, that person has been identified as 67-year-old Ray Rowe.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon on State Road 69, north of Hartford.
Officials say the crash involved a pick up and a motorcycle, which Rowe was on.
