More sunshine and mild temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We will maintain the status quo through the weekend with sunshine and agreeable temperatures. Lows on Friday will sink into the lower 50s under clear skies. Sunny again on Friday with highs near 80 and low humidity. A few clouds will stream through on Friday night, but we return to sunny skies for Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. A weak cold front may trigger a few light showers on Saturday night, but we should be back in sunshine for all of Sunday. Pleasant conditions to start next week, but a slow warming trend will push highs back into the middle 80s toward the end of the week as humidity creeps up.

