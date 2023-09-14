Birthday Club
Man accused of threatening to kill police officers in Evansville

Man accused of threatening to shoot police
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tennessee man is accused of threatening to kill police and others at an Evansville gas station.

Police say John Thweatt is in jail after he threatened to shoot people at the Huck’s on Old Business 41.

We’re told it happened just after 1:00 Wednesday morning.

Officers say customers at the Huck’s told them Thweatt came inside and made multiple racist comments. A cashier told police they went outside to talk with a customer.

That’s when they say Thweatt came outside, pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

Officers found a gun while searching his semi, according to police.

Authorities say Thweatt then threatened to kill them if they searched his house.

He is facing multiple intimidation charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

