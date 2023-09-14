Heritage Hills heads into Week 5 undefeated

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills has started off the 2023 high school football season on a tear.

Todd Wilkerson and his Patriots have been flying high ever since opening with a 45-13 win over Southridge. They’ve scored 40 or more in every game except against Boonville when they won 38-20.

This is the best start for the program since their 2019, 14-1 season, when they went all the way to state.

The Patriots’ rushing attack has been leading the charge this season on offense, with 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Head Coach Todd Wilkerson recognized the run game as one of many solid pieces for this team.

“I’m very pleased,” said Coach Wilkerson. “At the beginning of the year, we talked about our offensive line, that we have some size and we needed those guys to play with physicality, and they’ve done an amazing job. The running game, we’re very pleased with. The defense, we are very pleased with. The passing game took a step forward last Friday, we threw for 132 yards and 7 of 9 completions, which is something we needed to do. So, happy with the way things are going, but we’re definitely going to find out where we are on Friday.”

The Patriots face their final non-conference opponent this Friday with North Posey from the pocket ‘small division’ coming to town, before they finish with four more big division conference games.

