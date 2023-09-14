Birthday Club
Here’s when the Blue Bridge will be closed this weekend in Owensboro

Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
(14 News)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are reminding those coming in and out of the city that the famous Glover Cary “Blue” Bridge will be closing for the Owensboro Air Show this weekend.

Starting Friday, the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for numerous hours.

Officials say “Bridge Day” will also return on Saturday, September 16, giving people the chance to walk across the bridge from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Closure times are as follows:

Friday, September 15:           9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16:      7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17:      12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

