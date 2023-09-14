Birthday Club
Gibson Southern set to kick off Sunrise School Spirit 2023 season

Gibson Southern set to kick off Sunrise School Spirit 2023 season
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It’s that time of the year again, Sunrise School Spirit officially kicks off Friday morning.

Food insecurity in the Tri-State is why our team here on 14 News Sunrise created Sunrise School Spirit, to encourage Tri-State students to become part of the solution.

We are starting the food collection challenge off with the Gibson Southern Titans!

We are excited to see what they have in store for us this year.

Join us Friday during our Sunrise show as we officially begin the 2023 season.

