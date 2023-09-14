Birthday Club
After 29 years of service, Chief Mike Connelly retiring from Evansville Fire Dept.

Evansville Fire Chief, Mike Connelly
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to officials, Fire Chief, Mike Connelly has submitted his resignation from the Evansville Fire Department.

A release shows the move comes as Connelly is ready to begin his retirement.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he is grateful for Connelly’s 29 years of service to the city.

Officials say Paul Anslinger will take over the fire chief position, effective immediately.

