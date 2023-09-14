Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Excitement soars as Owensboro Air Show draws nears

Excitement soars as Owensboro Air Show draws nears
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The skies above Owensboro will be busy this weekend - the annual Owensboro Air Show returns!

Although it’s not quite the weekend yet, excitement has already started to build in Owensboro.

Just earlier today, the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds landed in Owensboro, ready to put on a show for the Tri-State.

One pilot says that despite it looking easy from the ground, years of work and training goes into it.

14 News reporter Jacee Caldwell spoke with one of the event organizers who told us more about the event. You can watch that interview above.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia
Aaron and Abryn Harris
Louisville brothers arrested in Evansville on counterfeiting charges

Latest News

Melissa Gaither
Toddler’s broken bones lead to woman’s arrest in Madisonville
Water rescue in Daviess County
Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Here’s when the Blue Bridge will be closed this weekend in Owensboro
BRIAN KEVIN RAUSCH
POLICE: Evansville man arrested after pointing crossbow at officers