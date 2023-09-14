Excitement soars as Owensboro Air Show draws nears

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The skies above Owensboro will be busy this weekend - the annual Owensboro Air Show returns!

Although it’s not quite the weekend yet, excitement has already started to build in Owensboro.

Just earlier today, the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds landed in Owensboro, ready to put on a show for the Tri-State.

One pilot says that despite it looking easy from the ground, years of work and training goes into it.

14 News reporter Jacee Caldwell spoke with one of the event organizers who told us more about the event. You can watch that interview above.

