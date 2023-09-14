Evansville Police investigating after woman beaten, robbed at gun point

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a reported robbery.

Officers say they were dispatched to a reported hold-up in progress around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, a woman says she was beaten and robbed at gun point by two men.

According to a media report, that happened on Harrelton Court, just across the street from Ascension St. Vincent.

We will be checking in with police this morning to see if anyone is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.