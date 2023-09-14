Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Police investigating after woman beaten, robbed at gun point

Evansville Police investigating after woman beaten, robbed at gun point
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a reported robbery.

Officers say they were dispatched to a reported hold-up in progress around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, a woman says she was beaten and robbed at gun point by two men.

According to a media report, that happened on Harrelton Court, just across the street from Ascension St. Vincent.

We will be checking in with police this morning to see if anyone is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
Jaren Wells arrested near Harrisburg, Illinois (Source: Ava Reeves)
‘I don’t understand it;’ Evansville man arrested for murder of his mother
Aaron and Abryn Harris
Louisville brothers arrested in Evansville on counterfeiting charges

Latest News

Evansville Police investigating after woman beaten, robbed at gun point
Evansville Police investigating after woman beaten, robbed at gun point
Tri-State Food Bank bringing awareness to food insecurity for Hunger Action Month
Tri-State Food Bank bringing awareness to food insecurity for Hunger Action Month
9/14 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
9/14 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
9/14 Thursday Sunrise Headlines